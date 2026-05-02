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Victoria Beckham kicks off David Beckham's 51st birthday with sweet tribute: 'Best dad'

David Beckham receives heartfelt birthday treatment from beloved wife, Victoria Beckham, on his 51st

Victoria Beckham kicks off David Beckhams 51st birthday with sweet tribute: Best dad
Victoria Beckham kicks off David Beckham's 51st birthday with sweet tribute: 'Best dad' 

David Beckham has turned 51! 

Proud wife, Victoria Beckham, officially began the celebrations with a heartfelt tribute to her life partner, whom she believes is the "best father."

On Saturday, May 2nd, the renowned British fashion designer turned to her Instagram account to share never-before-seen snaps of young David in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

"You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!! Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend," Victoria added.

The Lady Beckham went on sharing, "To the kindest, most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you."

This birthday homage came shortly after Victoria and David's eldest and estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, narrowly avoided his father during his stay in the five-star Beverly Hills hotel, where David was also staying.

According to a media report, the two managed to avoid each other's ongoing family tensions that initially emerged last year.

For those new in the room, David and Victoria were publicly accused of ruining Brooklyn Beckham's marriage with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In a scathing statement, the former photographer also clarified his side while informing his family that he "does not want to reconcile" with his parents, in January of this year.

Since then, Brooklyn Beckham has been avoiding his parents and did not wish his mother, Victoria Beckham, on her 52nd birthday last month.

 It is too soon to claim whether the eldest child of Victoria and David mended fences with his parents or remained silent on his father's 51st birthday.

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