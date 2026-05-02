Timothée Chalamet steps out on e-bike after viral 'manspreading' moment with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet was spotted enjoying an e-bike ride in New York City after attending a Knicks game, following a brief “manspreading” moment that went viral.
The 30-year-old Golden Globe winner wore an orange, yellow and black quarter-zip fleece pullover with black pants while riding the bike.
Chalamet added white sneakers, a black trucker hat, and white earphones while cruising through Manhattan.
It comes two days after the Wonka star was criticized online for a “manspreading” moment during Game 5 of the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks playoffs, while seated courtside between Kylie Jenner and Tina Fey.
“Timothee Chalamet, if you don’t stop manspreading on Tina Fey, I swear to god…” one person wrote on the social media app X.
Another person speculated about Fey, “She's thinking he shouldn't manspread so she [can] be comfortable. What a jerk.”
“Bro sitting like he owns the whole row,” one user said, while another added, “I hate this little rat so bad, bro. Show some respect to your elders???”
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for over three years and live together, with marriage being a consideration.
The couple made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in May 2025.