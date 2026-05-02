Britney Spears feels optimistic after rehab exit ahead of DUI arraignment

Britney Spears has reportedly left rehab after three weeks and is now preparing for her upcoming DUI arraignment.
As per Dailymail, it is confirmed that the Toxic singer, who was officially charged this week with a DUI after her March 4 arrest, exited the facility on Wednesday evening.
“Britney is doing very well, she feels great and is optimistic about her future,” a source told the outlet.
The tipster went on to say, “She will continue to work on herself with counseling to be the best person she can be and really thrive in life.”
The source noted she has been focusing on her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Spears checked into a Southern California treatment facility in early April, following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura.
In late March, it is reported that Britney Spears was sober and attending AA meetings near her Thousand Oaks home.
A source said she had been open in meetings and focused on staying healthy to be there for her children, with coffee as her only indulgence.
Earlier this week, Britney Spears was charged with DUI and is set to be arraigned Monday at Ventura County Superior Court.