Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz begin wedding planning amid engagement buzz

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly beginning early wedding planning, with discussions underway about locations, outfits and themes.
The One Direction alum and The Batman star are reportedly planning their wedding as they said to have gotten engaged after eight months of dating, sparking speculation, especially after Kravitz was seen wearing a large diamond ring.
It is reported that the possible venues reportedly include the South of France or Italy.
She is said to favour a summer ceremony, with discussions already underway about styling and outfits.
A source said to The Sun, “Zoe is already thinking about the wedding. She wants something unique and has started discussing ideas for outfits, themes and designs.”
The insider stated, “She’s torn between a very intimate ceremony — possibly even eloping — and a larger celebration with all their loved ones, though a bigger wedding may ultimately win out.”
They added, “She talks about it all the time — beautiful locations like Paris or the French Riviera, lots of flowers, stunning outfits, and a celebration that lasts all day and night, surrounded by love.”
Zoe Kravitz recently debuted a diamond ring, with reports that Harry Styles proposed with a sparkler worth around $1 million.
She was previously engaged to Channing Tatum and was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.