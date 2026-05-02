Gigi Hadid shares first update after Zayn Malik cancels U.S. tour amid hospitalization

Gigi Hadid has shared her first statement after her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik shockingly cancelled his U.S. tour amid a health scare.
The top-paid supermodel of America dropped cosy highlights from her 31st birthday with her only daughter, Khai Malik, on Friday, May 1st.
"Every year Luckier! Thank you for all the wishes from near and far. I had my dream bday brunch @ home and the sweetest week celebrating," Gigi penned her birthday post.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Guest in Residence owner, who hard-launched her romance with Bradley Cooper on her 30th birthday last year, celebrated her special day at home with an intimate birthday party.
She also included a photo of her cake, which apparently is from her daughter, as it shows a sweet wish from Khai that reads, "Happy Birthday Mommy."
This update came shortly after her former beau, Zayn Malik, whom Gigi Hadid dated for six years and parted ways in 2021, made a shocking announcement about his U.S. musical tour in support of his fifth studio album, Konnakol, which he launched on April 17th of this year.
The former One Direction frontman took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share an update on his mysterious health battle after he praised his hospital staff, including his cardiologist, for taking care of him during his recovery from an undisclosed form of disease.
He also pledged to his fans that he will be "better and stronger than before" after cancelling shows in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and other major cities.