King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton

King Charles and Queen Camilla have once again hosted a high-profile event.
On Monday, May 12, the British monarch and Queen Consort hosted yet another glitzy Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with a lesser-seen Royal couple.
Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family posted a couple of delightful glimpses from the high-profile event, where they were joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
“This afternoon, The King and Queen hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Their Majesties were joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester,” shared the Palace.
The Royals noted, “Over the course of each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to attend a Garden Party, usually in recognition of public service, and are nominated by organisations including the Armed Forces, the NHS and a wide range of charities.”
For the Garden Party, King Charles exuded charm in a morning suit, which is a traditional formal daytime dress code often worn at royal events, weddings, and races.
Alongside him, Queen Camilla looked radiant in a stunning white ensemble featuring black detailing and paired with a matching black-and-white hat.
However, the Garden Party marked a noticeable absence of Prince William and Princess Kate, who are set to embark on solo visits in the coming days.
The Princess of Wales is gearing up for a two-day solo working visit to Italy on May 13 and 14, 2026, marking her first official international engagement since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is reportedly set to visit Nansledan, Cornwall, on May 21 and St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly on May 22 as The Duke of Cornwall.