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Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause

Kate Middleton's brother James join forces with Queen Camilla for a cancer related cause

Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton joined Queen Camilla at Clarence House just a day ahead of his sister's solo Italy trip.

In a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, May 12, The Princess of Wales' brother was welcomed by King Charles' wife at the Royal residence for a reception held in honour of cancer-detecting dogs.

James - who attended the reception as a dog lover and owner of dog food company, Ella & Co was seen greeting Camilla with a kiss on the cheek.

The Queen and Kate's brother then welcomed two pooches trained by Camilla's charity, Medical Detection Dogs to sniff out signs of cancer.

In a video shared by Royal Family's official Instagram account the same day, Camilla could be seen patting the heads of golden Labrador Jodie and fox red Labrador Floren.

It is pertinent to mention, James company donates treats to Medical Detection Dogs, to serve the humaniatrian cause equally important for Kate's brother and the Queen.

For the unversed, Queen Camilla has been Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) since 2014 which trains dogs to save lives using their sense of smell. 

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