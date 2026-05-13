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Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their eldest son, Prince George, in July 2013

Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have always tried to provide their three children with a normal childhood despite the constant spotlight.

Their eldest son, Prince George, who one day will go on to become the king, has also been enjoying a carefree childhood, from playing with his dogs, Orla and Otto, to taking part in school sports; however, there is one aspect of royal life that he is still wary of.

In an interview with Hello! magazine to mark Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday, royal biographer Robert Jobson shared that the preteen prince is not 100 per cent comfortable with the royal fans and public interactions.

Highlighting the sweet bond between George and his sister Charlotte, Jobson pointed out a viral moment when a royal fan, John Loughrey, greeted the prince on Christmas morning 2025 and told him that "Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you".


During the interaction, the future king looked slightly uncomfortable but offered a polite "Thank you" as Princess Charlotte placed a supportive hand on his back.

The biographer said that the princess' move was "an instinctive gesture of support in an unusual situation".

"George is a little bit reticent about [royal superfans]," said Jobson. "When she put her hand on his back, I think that's natural. There's no training. They learn by observation.

While the princes might not be comfortable with the public interaction just yet, Princess Charlotte does not hesitate to show off her charm to the fans.

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