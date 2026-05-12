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Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined King Frederik during surprise visit to Denmark

Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles 

Duchess Sophie has represented the British monarchy as she quietly travelled to Denmark for a crucial conference. 

On Tuesday, May 12, the Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Denmark for a very poignant visit, on behalf of King Charles III, who hosted a star-studded event, King's Trust's 30th anniversary celebration in London.

During her Danish country tour, Prince Edward's life partner attended the international conference Keeping our Children and Families Safe in the AI Era in the Landsting Hall at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

According to media reports, Her Royal Highness also joined King Frederik of Denmark at the event.

Where the duchess marked her presence as part of her charity foundation, NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children)

The 61-year-old senior working member of the British Royal Family has been the patron of the NPCC since 2016, actively supporting the UK charity by visiting hubs, launching campaigns like Childhood Day, and highlighting online safety across the globe.

Notably, the conference also saw King Frederik’s speech, in which he highlighted how Artificial Intelligence is slowly taking over the world.

"With AI-generated images and videos, the line between what is real and what is not is becoming increasingly blurred. Children - and the rest of us, for that matter - are, in effect, being deliberately deceived," the Danish monarch said.

After her short trip to Denmark, Duchess Sophie will return to London for the Florence Nightingale Foundation Commemoration Service at Westminster Abbey in her role as the Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Army Medical Service. 

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