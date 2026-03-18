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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Mahira Khan shares 'exciting news' with overseas fans ahead of 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein'

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starrer ‘ALBM’ set to release this Eid ul-Fitr

  • By Salima Bhutto
Mahira Khan shares exciting news with overseas fans ahead of Aag Lagay Basti Mein
Mahira Khan shares 'exciting news' with overseas fans ahead of 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein'

Mahira Khan recently dropped exciting news for her international fans ahead of release of Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram during wee hours of Wednesday, March 18, and announced the release of her upcoming movie in the US, UK, Canada, Qatar, and Australia.

She captioned the post, “NOW SHOWING WORLDWIDE! From Local Streets to International Screens.”

According to Khan, the movie, which will be released this weekend, will hit US cinemas namely ANC, Angafirs, Colony 24 with IMAX, Dolby, Prime, AMC, AMC Gulf Pointe 30 with IMAX, Dolby (Houston, TX) with many more.

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starrer ‘ALBM’ set to release this Eid ul-Fitr

For United Kingdom fans, she announced cinema listing that included Vue Star City Birmingham 25, Vue Westfield Stratford 20, Nue Manchester Oprineworks, Cineworld Feltham 14, Cineworld Wolverhampton 14, and many more.

For UAE fans, the Humsafar actress named cinemas including Dubai’s Epix cinema, Cinemax, and Vox Burjuman and may more.

In Abu Dhabi, Cinepolis, Abu Dhabi Cine Royal Wtc, and many more.

In Sharjah, the film that also stars Fahad Mustafa, will be released at Vox Sharjah City Centre and Novo Mega Mall.

In Qatar, it will be released at Thumama Mall, The Mall, and Al Khor cinema.

In Canada, the movie will be screened at Cineplex, Northgate, CPX Normanview, Senk Saskatoon & Vip, Sbnk Halifax, CPX Courtney Park, and CPX Vaughan SC Brampton.

Last but not the least, the Australian fans, the movie will be releaed at Village, Airport West, and Bendigo Glenorchy.

Mahira Khan starrer Aag Lagay Basti Mein is set to be released in theatres this Eid ul-Fitr. 

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