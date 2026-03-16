Sidharth Malhotra in talks to reunite with Karan Johar after hit film 'Yodha' 

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly set to reunite with Karan Johar for his upcoming film.
The Param Sundari actor, who last collaborated with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director in 2024, is in the final stages of discussion.
On Monday, March 16, Midday reported that the new film is expected to begin filming this year's summer, after Sidharth formally signs the agreement with Dharma Productions.
The new movie will be directed by Sharan Sharma, who created superhit films, including Mr. & Mrs Mahi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Shinda Shinda No Papa.
According to the tipsters, despite liking the idea and concept of the untitled emotional drama, Sidharth has requested that the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham director read the script before commitment.
The sources additionally revealed that the forthcoming project will revolve around a relationship-driven couple, a signature genre of Karan Johar.
However, the additional cast and plot of the movie have yet to be disclosed by the director and his team.
For those unaware, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have worked on six films, including Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Shershaah and Yodha.
On the work front, Kiara Advani's life partner will next appear in his upcoming film, Vvan, starring opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, which is scheduled to premiere on May 15, 2026.