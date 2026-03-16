News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Sidharth Malhotra in talks to reunite with Karan Johar after hit film 'Yodha'

The 'Shershaah' actor set to collaborate with Karan Johar for their seventh project

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sidharth Malhotra in talks to reunite with Karan Johar after hit film Yodha
Sidharth Malhotra in talks to reunite with Karan Johar after hit film 'Yodha' 

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly set to reunite with Karan Johar for his upcoming film.

The Param Sundari actor, who last collaborated with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director in 2024, is in the final stages of discussion.

On Monday, March 16, Midday reported that the new film is expected to begin filming this year's summer, after Sidharth formally signs the agreement with Dharma Productions.

The new movie will be directed by Sharan Sharma, who created superhit films, including Mr. & Mrs Mahi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Shinda Shinda No Papa.

According to the tipsters, despite liking the idea and concept of the untitled emotional drama, Sidharth has requested that the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham director read the script before commitment.

The sources additionally revealed that the forthcoming project will revolve around a relationship-driven couple, a signature genre of Karan Johar.

However, the additional cast and plot of the movie have yet to be disclosed by the director and his team.

For those unaware, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have worked on six films, including Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Shershaah and Yodha.

On the work front, Kiara Advani's life partner will next appear in his upcoming film, Vvan, starring opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, which is scheduled to premiere on May 15, 2026. 

Asim Azhar fuels thrill by adding new dates & songs to his North America tour
Asim Azhar fuels thrill by adding new dates & songs to his North America tour
Salman Khan reveals 'Maatrubhumi' as new title for 'Battle of Galwan'
Salman Khan reveals 'Maatrubhumi' as new title for 'Battle of Galwan'
Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'
Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra among Indian stars honoured at Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra among Indian stars honoured at Academy Awards
Minal Khan hits new highs months after divorce speculations
Minal Khan hits new highs months after divorce speculations
Akshay Kumar admits 'regrets' for not landing Ranveer Singh's role in 'Dhurandhar'
Akshay Kumar admits 'regrets' for not landing Ranveer Singh's role in 'Dhurandhar'
Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Alia Bhatt on her 33rd
Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Alia Bhatt on her 33rd
Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’
Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’
Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday
Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for 'Sarkar 4'
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for 'Sarkar 4'
Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know
Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know
Sanya Malhotra moves on to new chapter after 'toxic feminism' drama
Sanya Malhotra moves on to new chapter after 'toxic feminism' drama

Popular News

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

3 hours ago
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’

Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
2 hours ago
TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim

TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim
4 hours ago