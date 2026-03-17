Salim Khan returns home after long hospital stay: Inside his speedy recovery  

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, has finally been discharged after a month of hospitalisation.
The 90-year-old veteran Indian filmmaker, who was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage, has now returned to his Galaxy Apartments.
On Tuesday, March 17, Times Now reported that Salim has returned to his home, Galaxy Apartment, after making a full recovery.
The Sholay director's consultant, Dr Jaleel Parkar, revealed that he underwent a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) and has been "treated successfully."
"There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A short procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator," Salim’s medical representative added.
Dr Parkar continued, "By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer."
So far, neither Salman Khan nor Salim Khan's representatives have confirmed these ongoing discharge reports.
This update came shortly after the Dabangg actor had taken a major step regarding his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.
On Monday, March 16, Salman announced that his new war film is now known as Maatrubhumi, which will now premiere on August 14.
The release date has been pushed to August, which was originally scheduled for April 17.