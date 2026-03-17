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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Sanam Saeed's husband Mohib Mirza makes candid confession about son's future

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their son in 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
Sanam Saeeds husband Mohib Mirza makes candid confession about sons future
Sanam Saeed's husband Mohib Mirza makes candid confession about son's future 

Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza has offered an insight into his marriage with Sanam Saeed and what the future holds for their son, Vali Hassan Mirza.

During his appearance on the talk show hosted by Tabish Hashmi, the comedian asked whether the pair will allow their son to follow in their footsteps and pursue acting.

"Vali Hassan Mirza can do what he wants," Mohib noted, adding, "He is a soul that has entered this life through us. We will not enforce our will on our son."

Elsewhere in the episode, Tabish asked Mohib about being married to the "burger" actress while being a self-described "desi" man.

Letting his humorous side shine, the Dil Ruba actor shared that he believes that opposites attract, adding that such dynamics often turn out well, with mutual respect and understanding.

He further explained that men like him can make relationships work by pronouncing words correctly and avoiding slang that might come across as unrefined.

His quick-witted response drew laughter from the audience.

For the unversed, Mohib married Sanam Saeed in 2021 following his divorce from actress Aamina Sheikh.

They publicly confirmed their union in 2023 and welcomed their son, Vali Hassan Mirza, in 2025.

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