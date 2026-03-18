‘Dhurandhar 2’ gets in big trouble as release inches closer

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently got in major trouble as the release of the movie inches closer.
As reported by Times Entertainment, the Aditya Dhar directional movie, which is set to be released tomorrow, is currently going through several changes.
According to the film’s certification report from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), several edits have been made in the upcoming movie which includes changes in sequences, and replacements.
With this change, the runtime of the film has also been impacted.
The forthcoming movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, has gotten 4 out of 21 important changes that show massive violence.
These violent scenes included smashing the eye, kicking, hitting the head with a brick, and a hammer.
Now, after the changes, all these have been modified, and these modifications amount to about 1.3 minutes.
Hence, the Indian version will be lessened by six minutes.
The spy action thriller movie has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as a direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.
The upcoming movie stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, is set to be released March 19, 2026.