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  • By Sidra Khan
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Salman Khan reveals 'Maatrubhumi' as new title for 'Battle of Galwan'

The 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan unveils new name for his upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan'

  • By Sidra Khan
Salman Khan reveals Maatrubhumi as new title for Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan reveals 'Maatrubhumi' as new title for 'Battle of Galwan'

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has undergone a major change.

The Dabangg star on Monday, March 16, turned to Instagram to announce a huge change in the title of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

In the post, the 60-year-old Indian film star revealed that his forthcoming movie will now be called Maatrubhumi, instead of Battle of Galwan, sparking a buzz online.

"May War Rest In Peace #Maatrubhumi," he captioned.

Accompanying the caption was a brand new poster of the film, featuring Salman Khan in a rugged battlefield avatar.

The poster also prominently showed the movie's new title, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, with the phrase adding a reflective note to the intense imagery.

It is worth noting that this significant change to the title comes amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East due to Iran's war with Israel and the U.S.

Fans' reactions:

Salman Khan's post soon caught fans' attention, who swarmed the comments with their reactions.

"Good Decision By Official Team," commented a first.

"INDIA'S BIGGEST MEGASTAR," a second gushed.

A third fan stated, "Hoping The Film Will Carry forward The Legacy Of War Movies."

"Mind-blowing," expressed one more.

Maatrubhumi release date:

Salman Khan's upcoming Hindi-language war film Maatrubhumi was originally supposed to release on April 17, 2026.

However, recent reports suggest that the movie's release has been postponed to August 14.

It is worth mentioning that there's no official confirmation about the release date yet.

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