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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Sidharth Malhotra signs on for emotional drama under Karan Johar’s banner

The 'Student Of the Year' star's new film will be a drama centered on deep emotional and relational themes

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sidharth Malhotra signs on for emotional drama under Karan Johar’s banner
Sidharth Malhotra signs on for emotional drama under Karan Johar’s banner

Sidharth Malhotra is set to reunite with Karan Johar for a new Dharma Productions project, marking another collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.

It is reported that the film will be a drama centered on deep emotional and relational themes, with Sharan Sharma, director of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr & Mrs Mahi, taking the reins.

As per Bollywood Hungama, it is revealed that the production house is keen to collaborate with Malhotra again and believes that the subject aligns well with the actor’s on-screen persona.

“The studio is keen to collaborate with Sidharth again and feels that the subject suits his persona. He had liked the idea when it was shared with him last year. He gave a verbal go-ahead at the time and wanted to read the script before committing formally. Now, it’s in the last stages of conversation,” the source said.

The report further shared that if the discussions conclude successfully, the film could go on floors by the summer of 2026.

Most of the shooting schedule is anticipated to be based in Mumbai.

Notably, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

He has an exciting line-up ahead, including Vvan, which will be backed by Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever and will see him share screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia.

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