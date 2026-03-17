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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Shah Rukh Khan takes major acting career decision after 'medical advice'

The Bollywood superstar is reevaluating his acting career after back-to-back action thrillers

  • By Hania Jamil
Shah Rukh Khan takes major acting career decision after medical advice
Shah Rukh Khan takes major acting career decision after 'medical advice'

The King of Romance is gearing up to take his throne back!

As per recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan is shifting his focus to the romance genre as he was offered a "big-budget, old-school, mature romantic drama" for his next major project after King.

"This isn't a rehash of his earlier roles...it's an age-appropriate narrative set in a more mature world of love, layered with emotional depth and drama. The film positions him as the quintessential poster boy of romance," a source shared.

It was revealed that Khan, who was also offered a Farah Khan directorial recently, was impressed with the story and could make the final call by June.

The insider added, "Shah Rukh Khan is equally excited about both projects, the Farah Khan directorial and this newly offered romantic saga."

It was reported that amid Khan's recent cinematography, which comprised of several action films, he now wants to consider a role which is not "physically demanding".

The tipster continued, "After delivering back-to-back action spectacles, Shah Rukh Khan is keen to step away from physically demanding roles, following medical advice and minor injuries sustained over the past few years."

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and will hit theatres on December 24th 2026.

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