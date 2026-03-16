Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra’s shock omission from Oscars tribute

Hema Malini expressed disappointment after Dharmendra was omitted from the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment.
While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Baghban star shared her thoughts on the Academy Awards’ omission of legendary Indian actor Dharmendra from the televised Memoriam segment.
She said, "Personally Dharam ji never bothered about all this! The love from his fans was above everything. I thank everyone for their concern, and for remembering him with such affection even now. The love and respect people have for Dharmendra means a great deal to us.”
Malini went on to say, “Oscars should have mentioned Dharam ji's name certainly.”
Though Dharmendra and other Indian stars like Manoj Kumar were added to the website afterward, it seemed like a delayed recognition.
The Sholay actor, Manoj Kumar, Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao’s name were included in the list.
Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors with a career spanning over six decades and 300 films, passed away in November 2025 at 89.
Manoj Kumar, famed as Bollywood’s Bharat Kumar, died in April 2025 at 87 from heart-related issues.
South Indian actress Devi, who appeared in over 200 films across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, passed away in July 2025 at 87.
Telugu actor and former politician Rao also died in July 2025 at 83 after a prolonged illness.