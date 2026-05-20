Queen Camilla surprises locals during second day of Northern Ireland visit  

Queen Camilla has made a surprise visit to Royal Hillsborough without her life partner, King Charles III, on the second day of her visit to Northern Ireland.
On Wednesday, May 20, Her Majesty explored local businesses on the second day of her unannounced visit to the country.
Shortly after her solo engagement, Buckingham Palace shared exclusive snaps of the 78-year-old Queen, who was actively taking part in her new royal state visit.
"Exploring local businesses in Royal Hillsborough, the Queen spent time meeting the owners and staff of much‑loved local businesses: the popular pub The Parson’s Nose, the village’s oldest shop, grocer ER Wilson, and Arthur’s Café," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
They continued, "It was wonderful to meet so many residents along the way!"
Queen Camilla also showcased her hidden talent, as she served a glass of Guinness in a bar in Hillsborough, near Belfast.
On the other hand, the British monarch headed out to the seaside, in the town of Newcastle, Co. Down, where he was distracted by the seagulls.
It is the first royal visit to the town, which is known both for its natural beauty and award‐winning seaside promenade, and as a gateway to the Mourne mountains.
For those unaware, King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, May 19th, after hectic royal engagements in London.
The royal couple concluded their three-day state visit on Thursday, May 20th.