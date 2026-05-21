New files reveal Andrew became UK trade envoy on Queen’s will without ‘formal vetting’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has once again hit the headlines with a bombshell revelation about his role as UK’s trade envoy from 2001 – 2011.
Exactly three months after his shocking arrest on February 19 over suspicion of misconduct in public office – the British government has now published historic files confirming, Andrew was appointed as the UK’s envoy for trade on late Queen Elizabeth’s wish and without a “formal vetting”.
According to a 2000 memo by the then-chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright to then-foreign secretary Robin Cook, he mentioned that the Queen was "very keen" for Andrew to take on a "prominent role in the promotion of national interests".
Reacting to these revelations, UK Trade Minister Chris Bryant also issued an official statement – included in the newly released files.
"We have found no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken," Chris noted.
"There is also no evidence that this was considered," he added.
The trade minister further claimed that "This is understandable since this new appointment was a continuation of the Royal Family's involvement in trade and investment promotion work following the Duke of Kent's decision to relinquish his duties as Vice-Chairman of the Overseas Trade Board."