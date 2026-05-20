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Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage

The Duchess of Sussex represents King Charles on the same platform Meghan Markle inaugrated her inspiring project

Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage
Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage

King Charles’ sister-in-law Duchess Sophie – who is known as the Royal Family’s “secret weapon” has once again represented the firm’s mission on a global stage.

The Duchess of Edinburgh used the same platform as Meghan Markle to highlight the "need for urgent action on avoidable sight loss" as the Global Ambassador to the 79th World Health Assembly opened in Geneva, Switzerland last week.

Sophie’s beaming photos on IADP’s official page were accompanied by a caption which read, "We were honoured to welcome our Global Ambassador, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to the 79th World Health Assembly, where The Duchess spoke about the need for urgent action on avoidable sight loss."

It further continued, “Her Royal Highness spoke about the fact that more than 1 billion people are living with preventable or treatable sight loss.”

“This week in Geneva marks an important step on the road to the first-ever Global Summit for Eye Health in Antigua and Barbuda later this year, where world leaders will come together to make measurable commitments for change,” added the caption.

Last week, Meghan Markle - who is not a working royal since stepping down from her duties alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020, went on a solo trip to Switzerland - where she inaugrated The Lost Screen Memorial to highlight importance of online safety for children.


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