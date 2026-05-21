King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move

King Charles reportedly showed Prince William his “actual place” after recent tour sparked a heated row between him and Queen Camilla.
The 77-year-old monarch wrapped his four-day US state visit with Queen Camilla with immense praises last month, followed by a solo trip to Bermuda.
Now a bombshell report has suggested that despite Charles being enthusiastic to carry his engagements abroad, William was pinning pressure on him to cut his workload given his health status amid cancer treatment.
However, Camilla once again intervened and totally vetoed William’s suggestion encouraging Charles to keep his foreign Royal engagements per the schedule.
This situation sparked a tension behind the palace walls to the point where Charles had to subtly show William that he is “still the boss”.
“Charles has made it clear he’s still very much the top dog and that William needs to know his place,” a source told Closer.
“He was already going into this trip feeling empowered, but the way he’s been received in America has only bolstered his confidence and made him even more certain that there’s no rush to retire from duty,” they added.
The insider further claimed that “Charles is incredibly proud, he has this mindset that it's his duty to keep going for as long as he possibly can, which William does admire to a point, but he also thinks there has to be a line.”
“His message for William is that he needs to bide his time and show patience and respect instead of chomping at the bit to unseat him. Charles finds it highly offensive,” added the tipster.