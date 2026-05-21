News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity circle reportedly shrinking after their feud with royal family

Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub
Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub

Prince Harry is reportedly upset after being snubbed by a Hollywood A-lister, with claims suggesting he has placed the blame on his brother, Prince William.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in 2018, their wedding was packed with A-list guests, including Oprah Winfrey, the Beckhams, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Elton John, and George and Amal Clooney.

Eight years after their lavish wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly less connected to their former celebrity circle, with Harry said to be most affected by a strained friendship with Clooney.

As per Closer magazine, an insider said, “Out of all the friendships that have bitten the dust since Megxit this is probably the one that still stings Harry the most. He really believed that he, Meghan, George and Amal made for a great combo and it’s no exaggeration to say that he was counting on their help once they arrived in the States.”

Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub

The source added, “Don’t forget, George was even being mooted as godfather [to Prince Archie] for a while, there was a lot of talk about them teaming up for charity endeavours and it seemed like a love-in for the ages in entertainment and transatlantic terms.”

It is suggested that attempts by Harry and Meghan to reconnect with Clooneys have reportedly gone unanswered or been politely declined, deepening speculation about a cooling friendship.

Notably, the move has been taken by some as confirmation of their alignment with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The tipster shared, “Harry insists he has no idea why George suddenly ghosted him, although he does believe William is somehow to blame. He just isn’t clear what reason George is using to justify what appears like having ghosted him.”

Meanwhile, weeks after King Charles visited the US, Clooney flew to the UK to support the monarch by attending The King’s Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move
King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know
Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement
Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage
Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage
Queen Camilla surprises locals during second day of Northern Ireland visit
Queen Camilla surprises locals during second day of Northern Ireland visit
King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip
King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip
King Charles' death news causes disruption, Radio station issues apology in official statement
King Charles' death news causes disruption, Radio station issues apology in official statement
Princess Diana to Prince Harry: 5 royal interviews that sparked global shockwaves
Princess Diana to Prince Harry: 5 royal interviews that sparked global shockwaves
Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence host special event at Palace ahead of Peter Phillips wedding
Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence host special event at Palace ahead of Peter Phillips wedding

Popular News

Is Khloé Kardashian dating Michael B. Jordan? Viral AI post causes frenzy

Is Khloé Kardashian dating Michael B. Jordan? Viral AI post causes frenzy

13 minutes ago
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside

SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
23 minutes ago
Netflix’s ‘The Crash’: Murder case documentary gets X disturbing reviews

Netflix’s ‘The Crash’: Murder case documentary gets X disturbing reviews
an hour ago