Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub

Prince Harry is reportedly upset after being snubbed by a Hollywood A-lister, with claims suggesting he has placed the blame on his brother, Prince William.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in 2018, their wedding was packed with A-list guests, including Oprah Winfrey, the Beckhams, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Elton John, and George and Amal Clooney.
Eight years after their lavish wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly less connected to their former celebrity circle, with Harry said to be most affected by a strained friendship with Clooney.
As per Closer magazine, an insider said, “Out of all the friendships that have bitten the dust since Megxit this is probably the one that still stings Harry the most. He really believed that he, Meghan, George and Amal made for a great combo and it’s no exaggeration to say that he was counting on their help once they arrived in the States.”
The source added, “Don’t forget, George was even being mooted as godfather [to Prince Archie] for a while, there was a lot of talk about them teaming up for charity endeavours and it seemed like a love-in for the ages in entertainment and transatlantic terms.”
It is suggested that attempts by Harry and Meghan to reconnect with Clooneys have reportedly gone unanswered or been politely declined, deepening speculation about a cooling friendship.
Notably, the move has been taken by some as confirmation of their alignment with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The tipster shared, “Harry insists he has no idea why George suddenly ghosted him, although he does believe William is somehow to blame. He just isn’t clear what reason George is using to justify what appears like having ghosted him.”
Meanwhile, weeks after King Charles visited the US, Clooney flew to the UK to support the monarch by attending The King’s Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace.