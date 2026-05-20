Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know

Prince William is rumoured to be planning a trip to the US for the FIFA World Cup, with Prince George joining him on the speculated trip.
Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, told Fox News Digital that William could be considering a family trip to the US, especially with Prince George, who is "a passionate soccer fan".
"This would mark the first known visit to the US by two future kings travelling together," Andersen said. "This would also mark the first time the Wales children have ever set foot on American soil."
If the rumours are to be believed, the trip would come shortly after King Charles' and Queen Camilla's historic four-day state visit to the US in April 2026.
In his role as the president of England's Football Association, the Prince of Wales is "expected" to show his public support for England's team in the World Cup.
"Charles and Camilla's state visit was also an unqualified triumph. Along with Kate Middleton’s equally successful trip to Italy, palace officials were prompted to green-light one more high-profile visit, this time by the brightest stars in the royal firmament," Andersen noted.
Meanwhile, following Andersen's comments, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the outlet, "There are currently no public plans for a trip to the U.S. Hoping for a great performance from England, though!"
Experts are still expecting that instead of making an official public visit to the US, William could attend FIFA on a private trip.
In December 2025, The Times UK reported that the King and William were expected to make separate trips to America in 2026.
According to the outlet, William would attend as patron of the Football Association if plans were finalised. England's match is scheduled to be played in New Jersey on June 27.