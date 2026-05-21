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Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years

Prince Edward and Sophie are planning a three-day visit to Portugal, coinciding with the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are planning a three-day trip to Portugal, as King Charles and Queen Camilla wrap up their surprise Northern Ireland visit.

According to a press release by the British Embassy in Lisbon, Prince Edward and Sophie will stay in the Southern European nation from June 1 to June 3 to celebrate the historical ties and modern bond between the UK and Portugal.

The visit "will mark the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor, which underpins the world's oldest diplomatic alliance," the press release read.

Edward and Sophie will be travelling around Lisbon and Porto, undertaking "engagements in support of issues important to Their Royal Highnesses, including youth opportunity, sports inclusion and Women, Peace and Security".

Moreover, the programme "will include visits to historic sites reflecting UK–Portugal heritage, alongside meetings with students, community organisations, and highlight innovative partnerships."

About the Treaty of Windsor (1386)

The Treaty of Windsor solidified the alliance between Portugal & what is now the United Kingdom. 

It was sealed by the marriage of King João I & Philippa of Lancaster, who became Queen of Portugal. Their children became the "Illustrious Generation", including Henry the Navigator, a key figure in Portugal's early maritime exploration.

The upcoming trip will be the first Royal visit by the British monarchy to Portugal since 2011, when Charles and Camilla visited the country as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were in Portugal for the last time in May 2005.

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