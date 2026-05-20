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Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement

Royal Family releases King Charles delightful update after his false death news disrupts live broadcast

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false death announcement
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement

King Charles' office has released monarch's new beaming video from Northern Irland trip with Queen Camilla after his false death news caused huge disruption.

On Wednesday, May 19, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a video featuring highlights from the second day of King and Queen's visit.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "The King has spent time with the community in Newcastle, County Down, learning more about their local initiatives, including..."

It continued, "Newcastle Community Cinema was founded in 2008 by a group of passionate local film lovers. Today, it sits at the heart of the town as a lively community hub, supporting activities ranging from sports groups to creative events."

"At Donard Methodist Church, His Majesty met volunteers who established The Pantry Foodbank more than a decade ago," added the description.

The caption further noted, "Finally, The King met residents and representatives from local organisations such as Mountain Rescue and RNLI."

Just hours before King's new video was shared, Mirror reported that Caroline Radio was forced to issue an official apology after mistakenly announcing King Charles' death news due to a "computer error".

Shortly after the error caused disruption leading the broadcast to be paused for ten minutes before the host getting back on air, Station Manger Peter Moore released an apology on their official facebook page.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HRH the King had passed away," wrote Moore.

"Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology," he added.

Moore further noted, "Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message and we hope to do so for many years to come."

"We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused," added the radio station manager.

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