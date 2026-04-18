Madonna sparks lip-sync debate during surprise Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter

Pop icon Madonna has faced immense criticism after her surprise appearance during Coachella, where she joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage. The performance quickly sparked debate online, with many fans accusing Madonna of lip-syncing.
The 67-year-old performed portions of Vogue and Like a Prayer, but social media users immediately questioned whether her vocals were live.
Fans react on X (formerly Twitter):
A user wrote, "Wait why were both her and Madonna lip syncing during this performance?"
“Madonna WAS ‘helped’ by a very high volume backing voice track. Someone could argue and call it lip syncing. I would not disagree with them. But, hey, Sabrina did the same during her gig. But then, it is Coachella: it has become more like a parade rather than a live event,” another user wrote.
A third user stated, "“Madonna lip-syncing while Sabrina live-singing. Terrible song. It’ll go nowhere.”
Despite the controversy, Carpenter received immense praise for her live vocals. Madonna, meanwhile, called her return to Coachella a “full circle” moment and urged fans to focus on unity through music.