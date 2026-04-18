Inside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson nasty fight, Netflix doc cancellation and social media unfollow

Louis Tomlinson's new shocking move against Zayn Malik has revealed the inside story of their nasty fallout, which led to the cancellation of singers' Netflix docu-series.
As per a bombshell report by The Sun, on Friday, April 17, Louis and his sisters have unfollowed Zayn nearly six months after the Dusk Till Dawn crooner allegedly "punched" Louis on the set of their highly anticipated three-part docmentory.
Why Zayn Malik punched Louis Tomlinson?
The outlet further revealed that the altercation between the former One Direction alums was triggered after Zayn allegedly made a negative remark about Louis’ mum Johannah Deakin, who died of leukaemia in 2016.
Per in the insider, when Tomlinson tried to react to the comment, "Zayn then attacked him… punched him straight in the face. Because he was wearing rings it cut Louis’ head."
The source further explained that the fight occured outside "in front of so many people" and left Louis was "in shock" and reportedly taken for medical treatment amid concussion.
It has also been confirmed that Zayn - who shared a concerning update from hospital bed has not spoken to his former bandmate since the incident - which occured in December last year.
When did Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Netflix doc cancel?
Meanwhile, the Netflix documentory - which was announced in October last year was axed last month when Zayn and Louis refused to reconcile.
Netflix director reacts to Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson's docu-series cancellation after fallout
Adding feul to the fire, the film’s director Nicola B March responded to the report of documentory cancellation with a beffitin message.
Sharing The Sun's report on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "And there goes the last year of work," punctuated by a disappearing symbol.