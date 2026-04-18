News
News

Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker set to welcome new cast member in her superhit sitcom, 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomezs Wizards Beyond Waverly Place brings back fan-favorite star
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star 

In the midst of a chaotic life, Selena Gomez can finally take a sigh of relief as her beloved sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place, has announced a new cast member for its third and final season.

In the final season of Wizards of Waverly Place, its spinoff series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will join the Calm Down hitmaker by none other than Jennifer Stone.

Reprising her iconic role as Harper Finkle, the 33-year-old American media personality is set to make her striking return in the final chapter of the classic television series.

For those in the room, Disney announced earlier in April that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return for its final chapter this summer. 

However, the production of the new episodes started this month.

This comeback will mark Stone's first since she took a brief hiatus from her acting career to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

She confirmed her return by re-sharing Variety's exclusive report on her official Instagram account, teasing fans with a major cast shake-up.

"Original Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone is returning for the final season of #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace alongside #SelenaGomez," they stated in the caption.

It is pertinent to note that Selena Gomez, who has also been in the spotlight amid escalating rumors of a rocky marriage with Benny Blanco, played Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, which has aired on television since 2007.  

The popular Disney show also stars David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos in the leading roles. 

Notably, the third and final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is confirmed to premiere in Summer 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel.   

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony
Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent
Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent
Kanye West fires back after Poland concert gets axed over Nazism controversy
Kanye West fires back after Poland concert gets axed over Nazism controversy
Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop
Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop
Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon

Popular News

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

21 minutes ago
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital

Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
45 minutes ago
Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026

Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026
an hour ago