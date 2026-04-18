Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star 

In the midst of a chaotic life, Selena Gomez can finally take a sigh of relief as her beloved sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place, has announced a new cast member for its third and final season.
In the final season of Wizards of Waverly Place, its spinoff series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will join the Calm Down hitmaker by none other than Jennifer Stone.
Reprising her iconic role as Harper Finkle, the 33-year-old American media personality is set to make her striking return in the final chapter of the classic television series.
For those in the room, Disney announced earlier in April that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return for its final chapter this summer.
However, the production of the new episodes started this month.
This comeback will mark Stone's first since she took a brief hiatus from her acting career to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
She confirmed her return by re-sharing Variety's exclusive report on her official Instagram account, teasing fans with a major cast shake-up.
"Original Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone is returning for the final season of #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace alongside #SelenaGomez," they stated in the caption.
It is pertinent to note that Selena Gomez, who has also been in the spotlight amid escalating rumors of a rocky marriage with Benny Blanco, played Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, which has aired on television since 2007.
The popular Disney show also stars David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos in the leading roles.
Notably, the third and final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is confirmed to premiere in Summer 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel.