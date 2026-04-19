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Meghan Markle risks explosive fallout with Prince Harry over shocking demand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the verge of major clash as Duchess forces 'huge change'

Meghan Markle risks explosive fallout with Prince Harry over shocking demand
Meghan Markle risks explosive fallout with Prince Harry over shocking demand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at risk of major conflict as The Duchess of Sussex pushes for drastic move.

The couple - who just had an exciting joint trip to Australia this week, are believed to have conflicting approaches on the idea of relocating to LA from Montecito - where they moved in 2020 after leaving the UK.

"Meghan has reached a point where she believes proximity to Los Angeles is no longer optional but necessary" to reestablish her name in Hollywood, a source noted.

The duchess believes that "being based in Montecito creates a physical and professional distance that limits spontaneous meetings, networking opportunities, and the kind of day-to-day presence that drives momentum in Hollywood."

"She is very focused on putting herself back at the center of where things are happening, rather than observing from the sidelines," added the insider.

As per the source, Meghan is adamant that "success in the entertainment business comes from being visible, accessible, and embedded in the circles that can make that happen."

Meghan is slowly realising that "being based in Montecito keeps her at a distance from the key people and conversations that drive business and creative opportunities."

"That sense of being on the outside looking in is starting to feel limiting," said the tipster adding, while "Montecito offers privacy and comfort, she does not see it as a place that supports the kind of momentum or visibility".

However, Meghan's new idea has sparked Harry's furry as he had envisioned a more private and peaceful life in the US.

"Harry's whole motivation for leaving the UK was to step away from the constant spotlight and the pressures that came with royal life, not to find himself immersed in another version of that same high-profile, celebrity-focused environment," claimed the insider.

They continued, "For him, the idea of relocating closer to Los Angeles feels like a step back into exactly the kind of world he made such a conscious effort to leave behind."

"It is not just a practical concern – it genuinely makes him uneasy because it represents a lifestyle he has been trying to distance himself from for years," added the source.

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