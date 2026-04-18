Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent

Victoria Beckham has celebrated another birthday without her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham!
The disheartened mother, who faced a series of accusations from her estranged son earlier this year, turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, April 18th, to share an emotional statement.
Victoria, who visibly seen emotional while blew the candles in her post, has released a couple of snaps from her low-key birthday celebrations alongside her husband, David Beckham, her two sons, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, and her only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.
In the viral photos, the British fashion designer showed off her giant birthday cake before blowing out the candles in the next slide.
"Dream big, then dream even bigger!!! The most magical day with my family and friends. Thank you for all your love and kindness. I feel so grateful," the 52-year-old Spice Girls singer added.
This birthday marked Victoria Beckham's second birthday, which she has celebrated without her eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who have been distanced from the entire Beckham clan since last year.
However, this time, the mom of four decided to celebrate her special day low-key, as she faced immense backlash last year, when Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend the lavish birthday celebrations of Victoria's 51st birthday.
Despite being accused of ruining her son's marriage, the infamous fashion designer, also known as Poosh, has been extended several olive branches by the former photographer, but he has not given any gesture of peace to his parents.
For those unaware, the family drama between Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham escalated earlier this year, when the 26-year-old aspiring chef revealed that he did not want to reconcile with his family publicly.