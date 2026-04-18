Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony 

British comedian Jack Whitehall spotted reaching his wedding venue as he is set to marry model Roxy Horner in a luxurious wedding ceremony in Cotswolds.
The Bad Education alum seemed relaxed ahead of the event, as he was dressed in a tuxedo, while his mother, Hilary Whitehall, earlier appeared looking elegant as she also reached her son’s wedding venue to join celebrations.
The adorable couple have invited close pals and celebrity friends, including James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, to the reportedly lavish £250,000 wedding.
Notably, the couple have been preparing for the highly-anticipated and lavish wedding for months, with the venue transformed into a stunning retreat for the occasion.
Several reports suggested the ceremony is slated for the afternoon, followed by a formal dinner with guests. Evening celebrations will include live music and dancing, making it a full-day event.
The couple’s two-year old daughter will also play a special role as a flower girl, while Jack’s brother Barney will serve as best man.
For those unaware, Whitehall and Horner started their relationship in 2020 after meeting in Australia.
They welcomed their daughter in 2023 and exchanged rings in the following year. Speaking previously, Whitehall joked he is bracing himself for his brother’s best man speech, after delivering a teasing one at his sibling’s wedding.