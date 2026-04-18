Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital

Gigi Hadid has shared first post on social media just hours after ex Zayn Malik dropped a photo from hospital bed with concerning update.
On Friday, April 17, the father of Gigi's daughter Khai turned to his Instagram stories to reveal about his hospitalization with a shocking health update.
Sharing a photo of him laying on hospital's bed, the Dusk Till Dawn singer wrote, "To my fans. Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always-been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering."
The singer continued, "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."
Much to his fans shock, Zayn thanked "the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z"
The update which came on the same day as his new album, Konnakol release, sparked a frenzy as Zayn mentioned the "cardiologists" in his caption.
Just hours after the Night Changes singer's shocking update, his ex-girlfriend Gigi turned to her Instagram account to share an exciting photodump as she official kicks off her birthday season.
"It’s my seassoonnnnnnn" wrote the model in the caption of the carousel featuring her and daughter Khai's adorable moments.
Gigi Hadid - who parted ways with Zayn in 2021 is currently in a relationship with Hollywood hunk, Bradley Cooper.