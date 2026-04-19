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Selena Gomez issues emotional plea for 'support' as Benny Blanco split rumours intensify

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker and Benny Blanco spark divorce rumours after alleged screenshot

Selena Gomez issues emotional plea for support as Benny Blanco split rumours intensify
Selena Gomez issues emotional plea for 'support' as Benny Blanco split rumours intensify 

Selena Gomez is urging fans to 'support' amid escalating divorce rumours with her husband, Benny Blanco!  

On Saturday, April 18th, the Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram stories to mark a special day, celebrating a musical occasion. 

In a make-up-free selfie, Gomez is seen showing off the brand-new record player she bought to mark Record Store Day. 

"Today is Record Store Day! Make sure to go support your local indie record stores and pick up the Droplets EP," the Ice Cream crooner wrote over the image.

P.C. Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories
P.C. Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories 

However, the Love On singer was not accompanied by her husband in the new photo.

This update came shortly after her alleged screenshot went viral, in which the musician claimed she was "single," sparking a round of rumours about her breakup with her life partner. 

Notably, social media users are widely sharing the image across social media, and it shows a black background with white text. 

The now-deleted screenshot read, "Just clearing things up… I’m single. No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now." 

This also appears to show Selena Gomez's account name at the top, which resulted in the screenshot spreading immediately across the internet and convinced some fans it was real.

So far, Selena Gomez has not broken her silence over the escalating divorce rumours.    

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