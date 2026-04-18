News
News

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner send birthday love to Kourtney with sweet message

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner send birthday love to Kourtney with sweet message
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner send birthday love to Kourtney with sweet message  

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday! 

On Saturday, April 18, the 70-year-old momager turned to her Instagram account to share the brief birthday note for her eldest daughter, who changed the proud mom's "world most magically."

"You gave my life its greatest purpose and filled it with more love, joy, and meaning than I ever could have imagined. Watching you grow into the woman you are today has been one of my greatest blessings," Kris stated in the caption.

The Kardashian starlet also praised Kourtney for being such a "devoted and incredible mommy" and for prioritizing her family first, no matter what.

"You are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and such a light in all of our lives. You’re the most fabulous businesswoman, and I’m so, so proud of you beyond words," she concluded her brief note.

Apart from her birthday tribute, Kris also shared a slew of throwback snaps featuring her daughter. 

In addition to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian also received a heartfelt birthday message from her sister, Khloé Kardashian. 

For those unaware, the American media personality shares Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian with her late husband, Robert Kardashian. 

She is also mother to her other two daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, with her former husband, Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she parted ways in 2014.  

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony
Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent
Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star
Kanye West fires back after Poland concert gets axed over Nazism controversy
Kanye West fires back after Poland concert gets axed over Nazism controversy
Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop
Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop
Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Popular News

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks
19 minutes ago
NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know

NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know
an hour ago
Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

2 hours ago