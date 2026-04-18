Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner send birthday love to Kourtney with sweet message  

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday!
On Saturday, April 18, the 70-year-old momager turned to her Instagram account to share the brief birthday note for her eldest daughter, who changed the proud mom's "world most magically."
"You gave my life its greatest purpose and filled it with more love, joy, and meaning than I ever could have imagined. Watching you grow into the woman you are today has been one of my greatest blessings," Kris stated in the caption.
The Kardashian starlet also praised Kourtney for being such a "devoted and incredible mommy" and for prioritizing her family first, no matter what.
"You are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and such a light in all of our lives. You’re the most fabulous businesswoman, and I’m so, so proud of you beyond words," she concluded her brief note.
Apart from her birthday tribute, Kris also shared a slew of throwback snaps featuring her daughter.
In addition to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian also received a heartfelt birthday message from her sister, Khloé Kardashian.
For those unaware, the American media personality shares Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian with her late husband, Robert Kardashian.
She is also mother to her other two daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, with her former husband, Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she parted ways in 2014.