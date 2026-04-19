'Game of Thrones' star returns to DC universe in 'The Batman Part II' sequel 

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance reportedly has returned to the DC universe in The Batman Part II.
According to the media reports, the legendary Frankenstein star is in talks to join Matt Reeves' DC sequel starring Robert Pattinson.
On Saturday, April 18, Deadline reported that the Game of Throne actor will head to Gotham for what appears to be another key role tied to the Dent family.
The 79-year-old American actor was best known for his portrayal of Tywin Lannister, so he brings the kind of gravitas that fits right into Reeves' grounded Gotham.
He also has credits in Alien 3, The Imitation Game, Gosford Park, The First Omen, The Day of the Jackal and played Dr Frankenstein's father in last year's Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-nominated, Frankenstein.
A sequel was first announced by Warner Bros. at CinemaCon in April 2022. But in early 2023, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran said it would open in October 2025.
The Batman Part II is still expected to start production in spring 2026 and remains dated for October 1, 2027, which was previously scheduled for October 2nd release.