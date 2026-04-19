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Justin Baldoni questions Blake Lively's 'inappropriate' request ahead of trial

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face off each other in May of this year

Justin Baldoni questions Blake Livelys inappropriate request ahead of trial
Justin Baldoni questions Blake Lively's 'inappropriate' request ahead of trial 

Justin Baldoni has questioned Blake Lively's inappropriate request ahead of the bombshell court trial. 

The American actor and director is reportedly calling out his It Ends with Us co-star's request to block her net worth from an upcoming trial. 

On Friday, April 17th, TMZ reported that Baldoni had recently raised his question, as he argues that talking about all the dough Blake is rolling in is relevant because she alleges she has lost millions of bucks due to the alleged smear campaign she claims Justin leveraged against her.

Previously, Lively claimed she lost $161 million as a result of Justin dragging her name through the mud.

Baldoni doesn't just want Lively's financial status and income streams brought up in the trial. 

He says it's important that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, must be discussed in the hearing scheduled for May of this year.

An insider revealed recently, "Typically does not accept acting opportunities which conflict with Reynolds’ acting schedule – particularly when he can garner a higher income for his movies than she can." 

According to media reports, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are reportedly worth approximately $380 million, a figure unrelatable to your average jury. 

As of now, neither the Gossip Girl alum nor her life partner has broken their silence over this new claim of the Everwood actor.  

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