Kanye West fires back after Poland concert gets axed over Nazism controversy  

Kanye West is giving a befitting response to the haters after he faced another major setback!
The most controversial American rapper once again hit the headlines after his show, scheduled for June of this year, was cancelled by the organizers in Poland over the weekend.
In the wake of his past antisemitic remarks and Nazism celebration publicly, Ye was cancelled even after apologizing and admitting that he had been suffering from bipolar disorder earlier this year.
Now reacting to his other blow, the Bully hitmaker shared a random video of the Canadian music executive, Ray Danniels, on his Instagram stories.
The record producer defended the hip-hop mogul for his crazy fandom despite immense pressure after his antisemitic remarks.
In the viral video, Ray trolled the higher authorities for cancelling the artist, "In the midst of him being cancelled, he sold 70,000 tickets in LA, everybody that tried to cancel him."
"All those guys that run Morgan Stanley run this bank totally want your money guess what their kid’s ad their kids are in the stadium," the label producer mocked.
Ray also admitted that Kanye might be cancelled and might be treated badly by the system, but his fandom is still a long way from fighting.
This update came after the Poland stadium director, Adam Strzyzewski, announced that the show fans have been eagerly waiting for after Kanye West’s huge musical comeback in Los Angeles.
"We would like to inform you that the Ye (Kanye West) concert planned for June 19th 2026, at the... Slaski stadium will not take place due to formal and legal reasons," Adam added.
Kanye West was scheduled to perform in Poland on June 19th of this year.