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Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades

The 'Birthday' hitmaker takes a trip down memory lane as she reminisces a role close to her heart in nostalgic post

Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades

Jennifer Lopez is recalling an iconic role in a nostalgic trip down memory lane!

The Kiss Of a Spider Woman actress turned to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to share a heartwarming post, bringing fans a wave of nostalgia.

In the post, the 56-year-old American actress and singer reminisced playing Marisa Venture in her 2002 romantic comedy-drama film, Maid in Manhattan.

Alongside a carousel of photos and videos from the movie, JLo reflected, "Twenty-something years later and I still think about Marisa Ventura. A single mom who moved through marble lobbies and thread-count sheets that weren't hers...but carried herself like they could be."

She continued, "Maid in Manhattan started as a script called The Chambermaid. Gegt239 and I reached out to Wayne Wang and together we dreamed up a girl with her nose pressed to the snow globe of Manhattan. A girl from the Bronx, playing a girl from the Bronx, who dared to dream bigger than her zip code..."

"I was so lucky to share that set with Natasha Richardson, Bob Hoskins, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Tyler Posey and Amy Sedaris. What a movie. What a cast. What a time," the Birthday singer concluded.

About Maid in Manhattan:

Maid in Manhattan is a romantic comedy drama film released on December 13, 2002.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci, and Bob Hoskins.

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