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  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
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Taylor Swift’s unexpected 'Yellowstone' connection revealed

‘Fate of Ophelia’ singer’s fans are buzzing after an unexpected connection between Swift and ‘Yellowstone’ series come to light

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
Taylor Swift’s unexpected Yellowstone connection revealed
Taylor Swift’s unexpected 'Yellowstone' connection revealed

An unexpected connection between Taylor Swift and Yellowstone has been revealed.

Well, the highly anticipated buzz among the Swifties began during the 36-year-old singer’s latest speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City earlier this week on Thursday, June 11.

As per Billboard, during her speech, Swift offered up a quote from the Taylor Sheridan Western drama, which is apparently one of her “favorite shows”, while giving advice to young artists.

She began, “It’s hard to harden yourself to certain brutal elements of this world.”


The Opalite songstress then added, “But allow me to now make a hard pivot and pull out a quote I love from the show Yellowstone, when a father says to his son, ‘It’s the one constant in life, son, you build something worth having, somebody’s gonna try to take it.’”

The pop star, who is reportedly getting married to fiancé Travis Kelce next month, further explained, “John Dutton was talking about a ranch, but I’m using this quote to refer to self-worth, peace of mind and singular vision as a creator.

“If you make anything awesome, someone out there is bound to say horrible things about it. Or twist what you meant into something completely unrecognizable to you. You can be sensitive but also durable….”

According to Swift’s speech, take what’s useful and constructive and leave out what’s damaging to your creativity.

Taylor Swift’s alleged Yellowstone fandom aside, the series concluded with the second half of its fifth and final season in 2024. 

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