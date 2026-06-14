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  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
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James Franco, Seth Rogen feud takes new turn after new shocking revelation

‘The Interview’ costars reportedly struggled to get along after James Franco faced misconduct allegations

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
James Franco, Seth Rogen feud takes new turn after new shocking revelation

The prolonged feud between James Franco and Seth Rogen has taken a new turn following a shocking new revelation.

Rogen, during an interview with The New York Times, on Saturday, June 13, made shocking admission, revealing that he has “no plans” to reconnect or work with his The Interview costar.

He also claimed that he hasn’t talked to his former Freaks and Greeks costar “in a long time”.

“I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now,” said the 44-year-old actor, adding, “It is a very personal thing.”

As per the Mufasa: The Lion King star, there’s the public-facing side of it, which he has spoken about, and has the same stance publicly that he had not worked with him in years.

Rogen also noted that he would prefer not to complain on how their relationship has changed since Franco was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by five women in a 2018 Los Angeles Times article.

Even in October 2024, Franco confirmed to Variety that he and Rogen had not been in touch for quite some time.

James Franco and Seth Rogen have worked together in several projects including Freaks and Geeks, The Interview, The Pineapple Express and The Disaster Artist.

Meanwhile, Franco’s career stalled after two of his former acting students filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit in 2019, however, he settled the lawsuit in 2021.

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