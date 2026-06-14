Sydney Sweeney goes full Knicks mode at NBA Finals Game 5

Sydney Sweeney just went full Knicks mode while attending NBA Finals Game 5 on Saturday, June 13, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
As per PEOPLE, the 28-year-old actress attended the match, donning a white custom Jalen Brunson shirt, that generated buzz across social media, with many fans praising both her support of the team.
For Saturday's game, apart from Sweeney, many Knicks celebrities returned to Frost Bank Center to be in attendance, including Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, John Turturro and Ben Stiller.
Sweeney’s highly anticipated appearance at NBA Finals Game 5 comes few days after she formally dismissed speculation of behind-the-scenes drama among the cast of Euphoria.
Calling the rumours “crazy”, the Housemaid actress told Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast that the actors maintained strong relationships throughout the HBO show’s run.
For the Anyone But You actress, who stars as Cassie Howard in the drama series, scheduling conflicts were not responsible for the postponement.
According to the SYRN founder, the principal actors were contractually committed to the show as their top priority.
On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney is set to star in Scandalous!, a movie based on play real-life 1950s actress Kim Novak.
She will also star in The Housemaid's Secret and Custom of the Country.