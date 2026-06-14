Blake Lively drops ‘incredible win’ post after victory against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively recently issued a statement celebrating an "incredible win" on social media, just a few days after her latest court victory against her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Sunday, June 14, and celebrated the Knicks' win.
While sharing a video from the match, the Gossip Girl alum wrote on her story, "New York Knicks giving us more than an incredible win but also a couple weeks in NY we’ll never forget."
Lively’s Instagram Story comes two days after the judge ordered her It Ends with Us costar to cover her legal fees, ruling that she was entitled to attorneys' fees under California Civil Code Section 47.1.
As per ABC News, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, in his ruling, denied the Another Simple Favor star's claim for punitive damages.
Lively's attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb said that the judge's decision "makes it clear that Ms. Lively brought her claims in good faith".
On the other hand, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman said, "Ms. Lively was only awarded limited attorney fees for a single claim as part of a case that lasted only a matter of months, nothing more."
It’s worth mentioning here that the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni officially started in late 2024 after the release of their starrer It Ends with Us.
The legal fight officially concluded in May 2026 after both costars settled outside court just two weeks earlier than their scheduled trial.