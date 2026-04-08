Katy Perry under fire after cryptic remark about Justin Trudeau 

Katy Perry has sparked debate online after she posted a series of new photos alongside her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.
The Dark Horse hitmaker has often become a centerpiece of the news due to her current love interest.
However, this time Katy penned a cryptic note for her former Canadian Prime Minister on her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 7, which sparked a buzz on the internet.
"Never knew karma could be so rewarding," she wrote a mysterious caption alongside a sweet photo of herself and Justin.
Other snaps included a mirror selfie, as well as the inside of a fortune cookie.
Fans reaction on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau new buzz:
As the new photos went viral on social media, several fans rushed to their Reddit accounts to express their emotions over her caption.
"Um, does she not know that’s the whole point of karma?" one fan sarcastically asked.
While a second noted, "That’s not how karma works. Karma doesn’t reward you simply because you experienced bad things."
"Yeah, this was the wrong caption choice. I think she was trying to say something like you have to weather a lot of storms before you find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow," a third said.
So far, it is unclear what Katy Perry meant by her weird caption.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau relationship timeline:
Katy Perry, 41, and Justin Trudeau, 53, have been romantically connected since July of last year, with them confirming their romance on October 25, when they photographed holding hands in Paris.
They later went Instagram official with intimate photos from their Japanese getaway on December 6.
Before dating Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry was in a brief relationship with Orlando Bloom, with whom she parted ways last year.
Now, the two exes co-parent their only daughter, Daisy Love Bloom.