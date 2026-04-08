Heeseung unveils new stage name after leaving ENHYPEN

Heeseung has kicked off his new venture as a solo artist after leaving his group ENHYPEN.
For his solo journey, the 24-year-old would be promoting under the stage name Evan, as he launched a new Instagram with the username @h_evva_n, which already has garnered 1 million followers.
In the first post of the account, Heeseung could be seen in minimal makeup with a simple white t-shirt.
His agency, BELIFT LAB, describes the images as "capturing the purest form of Evan - an artist at the very beginning of his identity, before any external definition is applied".
In an official press release, Heeseung reflected on the name Evan as both his artistic identity and personal narrative, sharing, "Evan is a name I've cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories. Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self."
Heeseung originally debuted in 2020 as a member of ENHYPHEN after being selected for the lineup through the reality competition programme I-LAND, and he departed the group on March 10, 2026, and is now gearing up for his solo career.
While he exited the group, Evan would still be under his original label, which initially sparked confusion among fans who questioned the move, noting that he should be able to pursue solo promotion while being part of the group.
Addressing fans' concerns, the label issued a statement that read, "We concluded that allowing Heeseung to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both ENHYPEN and Heeseung."