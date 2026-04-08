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Craig Melvin accidentally exposes Jenna Bush Hager's major film cameo

The 'Today Show' host revealed his co-host's surprising next venture in a major spilll up

Craig Melvin accidentally exposes Jenna Bush Hagers major film cameo
Craig Melvin accidentally exposes Jenna Bush Hager's major film cameo

Craig Melvin accidentally revealed major Hollywood news regarding Jenna Bush Hager's surprising cameo in one of the biggest releases of this year.

On the Wednesday, April 8 episode of the Today Show, the co-hosts were discussing the highly anticipated movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, when Melvin accidentally revealed that Hager was set to make a cameo in the film.

"By the way, you know how that movie's going to be good?" Melvin said. "You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!"

The camera then cut to a shocked Hager, who could be seen with her mouth hanging open as she went on to say, "I don't know that you were supposed to drop that bomb."

Savannah Guthrie, who returned to the show earlier this week after an extended absence, teased, "This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!"

Defending himself, Melvin noted, "I thought it was common knowledge?" to which Al Roker joked, "It is now!"

It was not revealed what role Jenna Bush Hager will have in the film, which stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.

During last year's Halloween episode, Hager dressed up as former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour opposite Guthrie's Miranda Priestly. Wintour is the known inspiration behind the character of Miranda.

Notably, The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres May 1.

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