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Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set

The 'Spiderman' star shared the advice the 'Good Will Hunting' star gave him during 'The Odyssey' filming

Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set
Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set

Tom Holland revealed that Matt Damon shared some “words of wisdom” with him on the set of Odyssey, though he’s choosing to keep the advice private.

While conversing with GQ, the Spiderman star opened up about his upcoming flick and share the advice the Good Will Hunting star gave him when they filmed The Odyssey together.

"I mean, we spent so much time together, and what I’m really grateful for with Matt is that he is exactly what I would have hoped he would be like," Holland told the outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, April 8.

"He was a leader. This was a very tough movie and no one worked harder than Matt did," Holland said, when asked if Damon gave him any "fatherly advice" while working together.

The Uncharted star mentioned, "And he always came to set with a smile on his face and he was gracious and he was so kind to the crew. And I think he really set the tone for everyone as to how we were going to collectively make this film."

"So there are words of wisdom that he’s given me that I’ll keep to myself, but there’s a lot that I learned from him from just being a spectator on set and watching the legend that is Matt Damon work," Holland added.

Notably, in Christopher Nolan’s new take on The Odyssey, Damon, 55, and Holland play Odysseus and his son Telemachus.

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