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Justin Trudeau's son Xav shares true feelings on dad's girlfriend Katy Perry

The former Canadian Prime Minister and Katy Perry have been romantically linked since the summer of last year

Justin Trudeaus son Xav shares true feelings on dads girlfriend Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau's son Xav shares true feelings on dad's girlfriend Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau's son, Xav Trudeau, an up-and-coming R&B Canadian artist, is taking full advantage of his father dating pop star Katy Perry.

On the Wednesday, April 8 episode of the Can't Be Censored podcast, Xav said, "When I'm really happy with a song, [I] send it [to her]."

"She's always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change," he added.

The 18-year-old said he shares a good relationship with Katy and has gotten to know her since she and the former Canadian prime minister began dating.

"She's super nice. She's super down to earth. She's great," Xav said. "I think that my dad's happy, so that's important."

While admitting that his father dating such a big name has brought around some unwelcomed attention, it is not something he is not used to.

He revealed that seeing a picture of Justin and Perry together is "just like any other picture of my dad and my mom. Or just my dad."

"My life is so crazy sometimes. I'm like, What is my life? What the hell?" Xav noted. "I just laugh. The reality of it is, it's my life. What can I do? What can I change?"

When it comes to public attention on himself, Xav said he has learnt not to care what people write on social media; being brought up by public figure-parents, he has always been told to not "read comments".

While his father enjoyed limelight due to his political career, his mother, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is also a public figure working as a public speaker, published author and mental health advocate.

About Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been romantically linked since July 2025, and their relationship was confirmed in October when they were spotted on the PDA moments on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Katy Perry, who shares daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, has also been sharing snippets of her relationship on social media.

Moreover, Justin shares Xav, Ella Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 11, with his ex-wife Sophie.

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