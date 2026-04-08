'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup 

Bridgerton's already star-studded cast is getting a tad bit bigger ahead of Season 5.
On Wednesday, April 8, three new cast members for the hit Netflix period drama's fifth instalment have been revealed, which will follow the romance between Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).
The role of Lord Marcus Anderson's (Daniel Francis) adult son, Christopher Anderson, has been handed over to The Sandman actor Tega Alexander.
His character has been described as a "Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. Yet behind his cheeky façade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel.
Jacqueline Boatswain has been cast as Helen Stirling, the mother of Michaela, while Gemma Knight Jones will join season 5 as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, "an old friend of Michaela's who serves as her confidante and London guide".
Last month, in a first teaser, it was revealed that Bridgerton Season 5 will follow Franchesca and Michaela's story.
Following Season 5, the remaining Bridgerton siblings who will be exploring their romantic storyline will include Eloise Bridgerton, Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).