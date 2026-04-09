Cardi B makes surprising move during Philadelphia concert after Offset incident

Cardi B made a surprising move during her Philadelphia concert following the recent incident involving Offset.
The Pretty & Pretty hitmaker, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took her Little Miss Drama Tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on April 7, where she had a surprise planned for the crowd.
During the sold-out show, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's ex Meek Mill appeared on stage to perform his 2012 track Dreams and Nightmares.
Meek (born Robert Rihmeek Williams), 31, also shared an Instagram Reel from the performance with the caption, "Shake the building @iamcardib.”
In the video, the HOW FAR WE CAME musician performs as Cardi struts onstage, ditching her black fur coat to reveal a sparkly red look, and later fires up the crowd between Meek’s verses.
"Make some motherf---ing noise," Cardi can be heard saying at the end of his set.
Notably, weeks after her clash with Nicki Minaj in 2018, Cardi B was spotted with Meek Mill at a New York event, where they posed for photos together.
To note, Cardi B’s surprising move came after her former partner Offset was shot outside a casino in Florida on Monday.
The 34-year-old, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is in a "stable" condition and being "closely monitored" in hospital, his spokesperson said.